Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday started the 'Subiksha Hotel' project to provide food to the people at a reasonable price.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil told ANI that it is part of the hunger-free Kerala project and similar hotels that would provide food at an affordable cost will be opened across the state.

"The government has taken special interest to ensure distributing of ration to marginalised sections in society. Ration kit and food grains were made available to tribal population, old age homes and orphanages," said the minister.

"The aim is hunger-free Kerala and Subiksha hotel launched today is part of this effort," he added.

The minister further informed that the government is planning to come up with similar hotels in all districts in the coming days. "The hotels are run by the women self-help group Kudumbashree. The meals are given at a nominal rate of Rs 20," he added.

D Sajith Babu, Director of Civil Supplies Department said that 139 Subiksha Hotels would be started in all districts across the state in six months.

"The government is providing a grant of Rs 10 lakhs for persons and institutions that are coming forward to start the hotels," said Babu.

"A customer has to pay Rs 20 for a meal and we give a subsidy of Rs 5 for those running the hotel for each meal. We have earmarked sufficient funds for the project," he added.

Rakhee Savithri, who manages the hotel as part of Kudumbashree, said, "There are five dishes that come with a meal of Rs 20. If a customer wants non-vegetarian then they can have fish curry, chicken curry by paying a nominal cost. In this restaurant, 46 people can dine at a time." (ANI)

