Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a financial crimes unit in the Police Department to probe into increasing number of economic offences such as money-laundering and forgery.

The decision to create the unit was taken in a Cabinet meeting held during the day, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

It said 233 posts would be created for the unit which would be formed under the Crime Branch.

Besides, the Cabinet decided to provide various benefits and concessions like exemption from right of way permit and charges as well as waiver of security deposit and bank guarantees -- for the K-FON scheme, said the statement.

