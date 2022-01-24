Kochi, Jan 24 (PTI) Setting aside the proportional representation method of voting for the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) elections, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered that all the members of the organisation have a right to vote in any election to be held by it.

Justice T R Ravi gave the order in a plea seeking to quash a bylaw restricting the voting right to one representative for every 200 members in the yogam's general body meetings.

The bylaw was granted to the Yogam by the Central government under provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.

The SNDP Yogam is registered as a company under the Kerala Non-trading Companies Act, 1961. A company registered under the Kerala Non-Trading Companies Act 1961 is deemed to be a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956.

Reacting to the judgment, SNDP yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said they will take the next course of action after studying it in detail.

Hailing the verdict, opponents of Natesan said it would strengthen democracy within the SNDP yogam.

The verdict is a setback for Natesan, who had been at the helm of the Yogam for more than two decades by undermining all democratic principles, former president of the outfit, CK Vidyasagar said.

