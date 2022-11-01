Kochi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, accused of rape and attempt to murder, to appear everyday before the team investigating the case.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Fired From Job, Ex-Employee Hacks Couple to Death in Hari Nagar.

The court directed the MLA to appear before the investigating officer everyday at 9 AM and to cooperate with the probe.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Confusion Prevails Over Announcement of 'Mangarh Dham' As National Monument.

The directions came on a plea moved by the state government seeking cancellation of the relief granted to him by a sessions court on October 20.

The court said it will hear the matter next on November 8.

In its plea, the state has alleged that the Congress MLA was not cooperating with the investigation into the case.

It has also alleged that the MLA was threatening witnesses in the case and that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

Two days after he was given the anticipatory bail, the Congress in Kerala suspended him from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend.

The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)