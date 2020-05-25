India News | Kerala HC Dismisses Plea Challenging State's Decision to Conduct SSLC, Plus Two Exams

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the state government's decision to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Plus Two examinations from tomorrow amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar said that necessary activities should be undertaken during the lockdown.

"It is not a complete shutdown, the state government informed the court that they are conducting the exams with the necessary precautions," the court said.

The petition, challenging the Kerala government's decision to conduct the exams, was filed by PS Anil, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that all necessary arrangements are in place for conducting the remaining exams for Class X and Plus Two in the state from May 26-30. The exams were earlier halted due to the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

