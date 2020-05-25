Migrant Workers, Travelling on Shramik Special Train to Manipur, Attacked in Bihar, CM N Biren Singh Asks Nitish Kumar to Book Miscreants Immediately

Manipur CM N Biren Singh and attack on Manipuri migrants in Bihar. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Imphal/Patna, May 25: With Indian Railways ferrying migrant worker to their home states, a Shramik Special train -- travelling from Goa to Manipur -- was attacked by goons in Bihar. Following the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and asked his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to book the miscreants immediately.

Expressing his anguish over the attack on people of Manipur, Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "I strongly condemn the attack on a special train,ferrying stranded people from Goa to my state.A mob attacked the train on Sunday when it halted in Bihar.I appeal to Bihar CM Sh @NitishKumar to book the miscreants immediately. Requesting Sh @PiyushGoyal to look into this." Indian Railways Has Run 2,813 Shramik Special Trains So Far, Over 37 lakh Passengers Ferried Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Here's what Biren Singh wrote:

I strongly condemn the attack on a special train,ferrying stranded people from Goa to my state.A mob attacked the train on Sunday when it halted in Bihar.I appeal to Bihar CM Sh @NitishKumar to book the miscreants immediately. Requesting Sh @PiyushGoyal to look into this. pic.twitter.com/BWELsDE6IV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 25, 2020

Along with the tweet, Singh also shared a video of attack as a proof. In the video, goons can be seen attacking the migrant workers and their families, and also hurled abuses at them. Some even threatened the passengers to kill them.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Railways had informed that they have run a total of 3060 Shramik Special trains from various states across the country till Monday 10 am. More than 40 lakhs passengers have reached their destinations by these Shramik Special trains.