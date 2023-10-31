Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 31 (ANI): The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival is all set to be held from January 11 to 14, 2024 on the beaches of Kozhikode. With the reverberating success of KLF 2023 and a half-million-footfall, KLF has become Asia's Largest Literature Festival, said organisers.

Organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and co-promoted by DC Books, KLF 2024 will feature Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, literary luminaries, media personalities, and celebrities. Renowned Writer, K Satchidanandan is the Festival Director.

Spanning four days, in six venues at the Kozhikode beach in Kerala, the Festival will feature 400+ global speakers.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event.

The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival is expected to be a grand celebration of literature and culture with Turkey as the guest country of honour, featuring their literature and art forms.

The UK, Wales, Spain, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries.

The initial list of speakers includes Arundhati Roy, Mallika Sarabhai, Shashi Tharoor, Piyush Pandey, Prahlad Kakkar, William Dalrymple, Gurucharan Das, Mani Shankar Aiyer, Catherine Ann Jones, Monika Halan, Durjoy Dutta, Manu S Pillai.

The Festival will also host concerts by TM Krishna and Vikku Vinayakram; and a Surbahar and Sitar concert by Padmabhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee.

The sessions at KLF aim to map literature through discussions on Science & Technology; History & Politics, Environment, Literature, Business & Entrepreneurship, Health, Art, Cinema, Theatre, Music & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Gender, Economy, and various facets that shape human consciousness, said organisers. (ANI)

