Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday.

Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage of 8.67 per cent voting each till 8.00 am.

Also Read | MHT CET Counselling 2020 For ME And MTech Courses to Begin From December 11; Candidates Can Apply Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per State Election Commission, Ernakulam recorded 8.26 per cent voting, Kottayam recorded 8.48 per cent, Thrissur recorder 7.07 per cent, Palakkad recorded 7.79 per cent and Wayanad recorded 8.67 per cent voting each till 8.00 am. Voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

Polling for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies began at 7 am and will close at 6 pm.

Also Read | India’s Digital Financial Approach is a Global Model, Says Bill Gates at Singapore Fintech Festival 2020.

As many as 12,643 polling booths have been set up and webcasting has also been introduced in 473 problematic polling booths. A total of 63,187 personnel have been deployed for election duty.

The Ernakulam district, which includes the Kochi corporation, has 2,045 wards in 111 local bodies. 3,132 polling booths have been set up in the district for 25,900,200 voters. There are 272 problematic booths.

15,660 personnel have been deployed for election duty in the district.

7,255 candidates will be competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi. Besides the corporation, the polls will be held at 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities and one district panchayat in Ernakulam.

The first of the three-phase election in the state witnessed a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent, with 98,57,208 voters participants, including 51,28,361 females, 47,28,489 males, 93 transgenders and 265 NRIs.

The final phase will be held on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16.

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), leaders of all parties expressed hope that a better voter turnout would help their party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)