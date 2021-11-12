Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as 6,674 new COVID-19 infections and 59 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Kerala, the state health department said on Friday.

With this, the active caseload of COVID-19 in Kerala stands at 68,805.

The state health department also informed that as per the new guidelines of the central government, as many as 412 deaths were added to the total Covid death toll of Kerala. The cumulative Covid deaths now stand at 35,511 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 7,022 recoveries were also reported in the state.

It was also informed that as many as 65,147 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

While India recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,44,14,186, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the count of active cases in the country has declined to 1,37,416, which is the lowest in 267 days.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 50,000 for 138 days.

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,37,416, which comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. (ANI)

