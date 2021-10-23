Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): Kerala reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

As many as 8,780 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Kerala.

Further, the active number of cases in the state stands at 80,555.

The new fatalities pushed the cumulative COVID death toll to 28,229.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 deaths in India now stands at 4,53,708. (ANI)

