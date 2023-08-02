Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Muslim Youth League, youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has suspended five workers for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a march held on July 25 at Kanhangad of Kasaragod district in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur, said the Youth league in a statement.

The action has come on the report submitted by the two-member commission constituted by the league to look into the issue. Fawas, Ajmal, Ahammed Afzal, Sabir and Sahad were suspended.

Also Read | Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie to Separate After 18 Years of Marriage.

Earlier, Abdul Salam, who raised hate slogans during a rally was expelled from the primary membership of the party after the video of the provocative sloganeering went viral on social media.

The organization also has decided to reconstitute the district leadership as the commission found there were lapses in ensuring that only the slogans that were allocated officially would have been raised during the rally, said a statement issued by Youth League.

Also Read | Delhi Government Schools See Increase in Pass Percentage in Class 12 Board Results After Compartment Exams.

Following the incident over 300 people, mostly members of the Muslim Youth League, were booked and nine people got arrested on July 26, a day after the incident happened.

Later, Youth League State president Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal also expressed deep regret over the incident and said creating hatred between various communities is not the policy of the Muslim League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)