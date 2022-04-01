Kochi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 46-year-old patient with abnormal movements (dystonia) affecting her eyes, face, jaw, and neck, got a new lease of life after undergoing Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) implantation at Amrita Hospital here.

This is the first time in Kerala that advanced brain sensing technology is used in DBS surgery, the hospital said.

DBS is a neurosurgical procedure that was first introduced in the US in 1987 and involves the implantation of a neuro-stimulator (brain pacemaker) in the patient's body which, through wires connected to the head, sends electrical impulses to specific areas in the brain.

The hospital said the patient was directed to its Movement Disorder Clinic and doctors suggested DBS.

"This technology allows capturing of brain signals from the implanted leads and can help in adjusting settings for the best response," the hospital said in a release.

The hospital said the Amrita Institute was the first centre in Kochi to start a regular DBS program in 2017 and the only one in India routinely doing robotics-assisted DBS surgery.

"The neurosurgical robotic assistant (ROSA) allows for more rapid guidance in the DBS electrode placement with high precision. With these latest advancements in DBS surgery, Amrita has become a leading international referral centre for DBS therapy," the release said.

Explaining the condition from which the patient was suffering, Dr Saraf Udit Umesh, an Assistant Professor with the Department of Neurology at Amrita Hospital, said dystonia is a movement disorder which is characterised by abnormal twisting movements of limbs, trunk or the whole body.

"It can occur due to different causes and in most cases, it is not very responsive to medical management. Botulinum toxin treatment is usually advised, but it has its own limitations. And hence, DBS is a good option for medically refractory dystonia," Umesh said.

He said life was very difficult for the patient as she was unable to even walk without any support.

"She was having the illness for almost five to six years. Initially, she only had neck pain, and even underwent a cervical spine surgery considering it as a spondylosis issue. However, her symptoms worsened gradually over the last one year and then she developed forceful eye closure and jaw closure, along with abnormal neck posturing," the doctor said.

The hospital said she was unable to open her eyes and had difficulty in chewing and difficulty in keeping her neck straight.

The surgery lasted for about three hours and the patient responded well within one week and now can lead a more normal life, the hospital said.

