Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Aluva’s Deputy Superintendent of Police to investigate the murder case of the 5-year-old girl in Kerala's Kochi, the official said on Sunday.

While talking to ANI, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vivek Kumar said that a team of around fourteen people has been formed for further proceeding in the case.

“Special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of Aluva DySP. ISHO Manjudas is the investigating officer. We have a team of around 14 people including Sis, ASIs, and Cyber experts,” Vivek Kumar said.

He further said that as per the statement of the doctor, there were injuries in the private parts of the girl as well as the death was due to asphyxiation caused due to strangulation.

“Statement of the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem of the child, stated that there were injuries in the private parts of the girl as well as the death was due to asphyxiation caused due to strangulation. The motive was the sexual gratification of the accused,” he added.

The five-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant workers from Bihar, was kidnapped from near their house at Choornikkara in Aluva in broad daylight on July 28.

The child was found murdered and sexually abused with several gruesome injuries at a dumping area at the Aluva market along the Periyar River on Saturday.

The accused who has been arrested, has been identified as Asafaq Alam (29) from Bihar.

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vivek Kumar further said that the background check in his native place is currently ongoing.

“CCTV footage analysis as well as preparation of Mahazar and seizing of CCTV footage will be done in the coming days. There is no crime detail against the accused as of now. The background check in his native place is currently ongoing. After the proper official acknowledgement, we will get a proper reply from the Bihar Police,” Vivek Kumar added.

Kerala Police today posted an apology after facing criticism over their actions in the incident.

"Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet in Malayalam, adding, "Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested.” (ANI)

