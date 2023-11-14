Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): Maoists targeted a police patrolling party in the Urupumkutty forest in Kannur District of Kerala on Monday, said the police.

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) DIG Putta Vimaladitya said that after the Maoists opened fire, the police responded in kind.

The DIG added that the fire exchange took place on Monday morning, and despite the police firing back, the eight-member Maoist group managed to escape.

A case has been registered at Karikottakari station, and further actions are underway.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges authorities face in dealing with Maoist activities, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain law and order in the region. (ANI)

