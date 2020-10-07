Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): Kerala Power Minister MM Mani on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Mani said he is admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after testing positive for the disease. He is the fourth Cabinet Minister to test positive for the virus after Thomas Isaac, VS Sunil Kumar and EP Jayarajan.

India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132 with a spike of 72,049 new cases. The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)

