Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Alappuzha district is bustling with activity as preparations are in full swing for the Nehru Trophy boat race, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

According to the Kerala tourism website, The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is amongst the premier snake boat races in Kerala. It is held on the second Saturday of August every year and draws a massive crowd.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Disburses Rs 13,054 Crore Interest Reimbursement Under ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ Scheme.

People gather in large numbers to watch nearly 100 ft long boats compete against each other to the tune of old boat songs. Punnamada Lake is the location for the race, where the contestants line up to battle it out.

The story behind this water regatta getting its name goes back to the visit of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1952. He was so enchanted by the sight of the majestic snake boats that he leapt onto one of the snake boats himself, ignoring his security cover.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Riots: Farmer Unions, Khaps Panchayats Demand Fair Probe Into Nuh, Gurugram Violence, Urge People To Avoid Misleading Videos.

Later on in the year, he would donate a silver trophy in the form of a snake boat as a gift for the memories of the time he spent there. Hence, the race would later go on to be named the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)