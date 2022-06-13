Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI) Kerala has ranked first in the country in providing public services by using information technology according to the latest National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement of the state and the ruling LDF government, Vijayan tweeted, "Kerala tops the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG, GoI. We also topped the category of Single Window Access to Information and Service Links. This reflects our commitment to ease public access to services.#KeralaModel".

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

Subsequently, a statement was issued regarding the achievement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The NeSDA report, submitted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of the central government, was based on excellence in public service delivery through e-governance in a variety of areas, including finance, employment, education, local government, social welfare, the environment and tourism, the statement said.

Kerala was able to achieve the highest score among the other states and union territories, due to its ability to use information technology to better manage government services, it said.

It further said the achievement was a recognition of the Left government's firm stance that transparent, easy and improved public services are the rights of the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)