Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday reported a record single-day spike of 133 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,170.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases detected today, 80 had reached Kerala from abroad and 43 came from other states.

The Health department informed that nine people in the state contracted the disease through their contacts while one health health worker was also infected.

In the bulletin issued on Sunday evening, Health Minister K K Shailaja said 93 people tested negative for the deadly virus, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,659.

"A total of 1,43,969 people are under observation in the state of which 2,050 are in isolationwards across various hospitals. As of now, 1,490 persons are under treatment in the state," she said in a release.

Thrissur districthad the most number of positive cases with 16 today, followed by neighbouring Palakkad with 15.

Kollam district reported 13 cases while Idukki had 11.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have ten cases each and the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram has nine cases.

While Pathanamthitta reported eight COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Kasaragod had six and Ernakulam five.

The bulletin informed that in the last 24 hours, as many as 5,239 samples were tested.

The state government has also categorised seven areas which fallin Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts as hotspots while removing at least nine regions from the list.

As of now, the state has 109 hotspots.PTI RRT SS

