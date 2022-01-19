Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): Kerala reported 34,199 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

According to a state government bulletin, the active caseload has gone up to 1,68,383.

With 49 more persons succumbing to the coronavirus in the state during the past 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 51,160. The bulletin said 85 more deaths were added to the toll as per the new guidelines of the central government.

It said 8,193 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

