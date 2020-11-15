Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,581 new coronavirus infections while 6,684 patients reported recovery from the disease on Sunday.

Among 3,920, the contact source of infection was unknown for 527.

Also Read | Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bengaluru, 3 Arrested for Circulating Rs 7.8 Lakh Counterfeit Notes.

21 new deaths were confirmed due to coronavirus, taking the cumulative toll to 1,869. In the last 24 hours, 46,126 samples were tested and the positivity rate is at 9.93 per cent.

Kozhikode reported 574 cases, the highest cases in the state followed by Malappuram with 558 infections.

Also Read | ‘Bihar Elections Were in Full Swing and Rahul Gandhi Was Enjoying Picnic’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari Slams Congress Over Mahagathbandhan Loss.

Alappuzha recorded 496 new cases, Ernakulam (489), Thrissur (425), Palakkad (416), Kollam (341), Thiruvananthapuram (314), Kottayam (266), Kannur (203), Pathanamthitta (171), Idukki (165), Wayanad (101) and Kasargod (62).

At present, there are 74,802 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 while a total of 4,48,207 people have so far recovered from the disease in the State.

There are 3,22,296 people totally under isolation in various districts of the state - 3,04,463 under home or institutional quarantine and 17,833 in hospitals.

Ten new hotspots were demarcated today in Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts even as 13 areas were excluded. Currently, there are 606 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)