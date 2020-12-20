Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): As many as 5,711 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 61,604.

As per an official statement, 4,471 patients were recovered today. With this, the total number of recoveries so far stands at 6,41,285.

As many as 53,858 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 2,816.

As two new hotspots were designated today and two were excluded, there are 458 hotspots in the state.

Echoing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had said that the COVID-19 vaccine, once cleared, will be available free of cost in the state."From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for the elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then the NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala Chief Minister declares that COVID vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala," the minister had tweeted.

Meanwhile, with 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Health Ministry, 29,690 recoveries and 341 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. The country's death toll stands at 1,45,477. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)