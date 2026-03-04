Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of the vibrant festival of Holi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday celebrated the festival at his official residence in Dehradun with members of the public, office bearers of the organisation, party workers and other distinguished guests in an atmosphere filled with warmth, harmony and enthusiasm.

The chief minister extended his greetings on the occasion and interacted with attendees during the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that the gracious presence of everyone made the celebration even more special and memorable.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, describing the festival as a vital reflection of the region's deep-rooted traditions and spiritual values.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, wrote, "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Holi. Holi is a symbol of colors, joy, and our rich cultural heritage, which strengthens the spirit of social harmony and unity. Holi is not merely a festival of colors, but a vibrant expression of folk culture, classical music traditions, spiritual consciousness, and cultural values. May happiness and prosperity fill your lives--this is my sincere wish."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration held at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where he participated in the festival with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development. (ANI)

