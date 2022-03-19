Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) Kerala on Saturday recorded 719 new coronavirus cases and 118 COVID-19-related deaths taking the total number of people affected in the state to 65,26,598 and the death toll to 67,315.

The state had tested 20,250 samples in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Of the deaths, five were reported in the last 24 hours, seven were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 106 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health department said in a release.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday -- 152, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 135 cases and Kottayam with 76 cases.

"Currently, there are 6,148 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 10.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the release said.

There are 19,627 persons under observation in the state out of which 698 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Out of those found infected on Saturday, one reached the state from outside while 660 people contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 51 are yet to be traced. Seven health workers are also among the infected.

The Health department said a total of 915 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total cured in the state to 64,52,264.

