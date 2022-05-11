Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): As many as 82 cases of "tomato flu" have been reported in Kerala's Kollam district during the past one month.

According to Kollam district medical officer, the situation is under control. Complete recovery is possible within a week to 10 days.

The flu affects children and spreads through contact. The disease Tomato flu has got its name as people get a red blister. Blisters and mild fever are the symptoms of tomato flu. (ANI)

