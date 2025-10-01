Idukki (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): Three workers died after getting trapped inside a hotel's waste tank in Kattappana, Idukki, as per police. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Jayaraman from Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, and Sundara Pandian and Michael from Gudalur.

Despite efforts by the fire force, rescuers were unable to enter the manhole and had to use an earthmover to clear the area.

After a one-and-a-half-hour-long rescue operation, the workers were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The bodies have been kept at Kattappana Taluk Hospital.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

