Thiruvanthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a major step towards tackling the plastic menace, the Kerala government is set to introduce a deposit-return scheme for liquor bottles sold through the Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The initiative, aimed at encouraging recycling and reducing environmental pollution, will be launched on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur this September.

As part of the scheme, Rs 20 will be collected as a deposit for each liquor bottle, both plastic and glass at the time of purchase. Consumers can return these QR code-enabled bottles to the same outlet and get the deposit refunded.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, Excise Minister MB Rajesh said that over 70 crore liquor bottles are sold annually through Bevco, out of which 56 crore are plastic bottles, a major contributor to non-biodegradable waste in the state.

Minister M. B. Rajesh, announcing the move on Thursday, said that a similar scheme had already been successfully implemented in Tamil Nadu. "The system is intended to reduce littering by incentivising customers to return used bottles. It is a significant step towards strengthening Kerala's waste management strategy," he said.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL), which will oversee logistics, processing, and recycling of the returned bottles.

In addition, the minister also announced that Bevco's first-ever super premium outlet will begin operations in Thrissur on August 5. The outlet, spread across 4,000 sq ft, will stock premium liquor brands priced above Rs 900. MB Rajesh added that four more such outlets will be launched soon. Importantly, liquor priced above Rs 800 will be sold only in glass bottles, as part of the state's efforts to reduce plastic use. (ANI)

