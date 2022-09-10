Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], September 10 (ANI): Two persons died, while two others have gone missing after a 'Palliyodam'- a large snake boat- capsized in the Achankovil river Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Vineesh (37) and Adithyan.

The snake boat named " Chennithala Palliyodam " capsized in the river when it was preparing to participate in the Uthrattathi boat race in Aranmula. (ANI)

