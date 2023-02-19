Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two youths drowned and another went missing while bathing in Pamba river in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Government Official Accused of Raping Minor, Says 'He Is 100% Handicapped by Hands'.

Officials said that the trio had come to Mavelikkara along with five others from Chettikulangara for the ongoing Maramon convention. They have been identified as Merin (18), Mefin (15), and Abin (24).

According to police, the trio had ventured into the river for taking a bath from a ghat when the incident took place.

Also Read | Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Actor-Politician, Who is Also Jr NTR’s Cousin, Had Suffered a Massive Cardiac Arrest During a TDP Rally.

"Merine and Mefin, who happened to be brothers, drowned. Their bodies recovered later," officials said.

"The search for Abin, son of Thottappurath Rajan, is still on," they added.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)