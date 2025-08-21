Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): The woman who was set ablaze by a 40-year-old man in Uruvachal, Kuttiyattoor, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Praveena, aged 39, wife of Ajeesh, had sustained severe burns in the attack on Wednesday.

The accused, Jijesh, a native of Kuttav, allegedly poured fuel and set her on fire. He suffered burn injuries during the assault and is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the FIR, Jijesh arrived at Praveena's rented house around 2 pm and asked for water. Later, while she was engaged in household chores in the backyard, he attacked her.

Neighbours rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and took both the victim and the accused to the hospital.

Police are likely to slap murder charges on the accused following the victim's death.

Police have booked Jijesh under Section 332 (house trespass to commit an offence) and Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

