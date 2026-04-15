Kannur (Keralam) [India], April 15 (ANI): Keralam Police seized 2.65 crore rupees in unaccounted cash from a car and arrested two men from Thalassery in Kannur on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ajmal K from Peringathur and O P Sabith from Puliyanambam.

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According to Town SHO Inspector Kylasnath S B, the police acted on a tip-off received from Thalassery ASP Nandagopan M. The interception took place around 3:40 am when a Kannur-registered Hyundai Venue, travelling from Karnataka, was stopped by officials.

During the inspection, police found the cash hidden inside a specially designed compartment between the driver's seat and the rear seat. The concealed cavity contained bundles of ₹500 and ₹200 currency notes.

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The two accused have been booked under Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with petty organised crime.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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