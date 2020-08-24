Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (PTI): Kerala's infection count is inching towards the 60,000 mark as 1,242 COVID-19 cases were added on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 234 with 11 fatalities.

Thirty four health workers are among those infected.

While the total number of cases touched 59,503, as many as 38,887 people have recovered from the virus, including 1,238 discharged today.

Presently 20,323 people are undergoing treatment, Healthminister K K Shailaja said.

The districts which reported over 100 cases are Thiruvananthapuram (182),Malappuram (169), Ernakulam (165), Kasaragod (118) and Kollam (112).

Of the positivecases, as many 1,081 people were infected through contact, the source of infection of 95 was not known. Thirty nine people had come from abroad and 88 from other states, the minister said in a press release.

At least 1,83,448 people are under observation, of whom 1,66,411are in home/institutionalquarantine and 17,037 in hospitals, including 1,877 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 26,186 samples were tested and 14,46,380 samples had been sent for testing so far. PTI UD APR

