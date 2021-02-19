Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) Kerala's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10.25 lakh mark on Friday with the addition of 4,584 cases while the toll rose to 4,061.

The state tested 67,574 samples and the test positivity rate was 6.67 per cent, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Till now,1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing.

"Out of those infected today, 74 reached the state from outside while 4,110 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 288 is yet to be traced. 33 health workers are also among the infected," she said in a release.

Meanwhile, 4,854 people recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured persons in the state to 9,61,789 while the tally of positive cases stood at 10,26,286.

Currently, there were 59,814 people under treatment in the state.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases on Friday with--535, followed by Kozhikode with 509, Malappuram with 476 and Alappuzha with 440 cases.

There are 2,54,520 people under observation in the state out of which 9,191 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 67 regions were removed from the list of hot spots, whereas four new regions were added to it taking its total number 368.

