Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 (PTI) Kerala's COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 7000 mark, with 416 people testing positive on Friday in the highest single day spike of the infection so far, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that the situation was "becoming alarming". The day also saw the highest number of cases through contact with infectedpeople-- 204. Of the infected, 123 people had come from abroad and 51 from other states,Vijayan told reporters here after thedaily COVID-19 evaluation meeting. While the total number of infections touched 6,950, at least 3,099are presently under treatment and3,822 have recovered from the disease, including 112 who were discharged today, the CM said.

He also said the triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits has been extended by another week.

Also Read | Websites Inviting Registration Under PM-KUSUM Scheme Are Fraudulent, Clarifies PIB Fact Check as WhatsApp Message Goes Viral.

The state government had on Sunday decided to enforce the lockdown in the capital city following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Among the districts where fresh cases were reported Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 122, followed by Alappuzha 50, Malappuram 48, Pathnamthitta 32, Palakkad, Kollam 28, Kannur 23, Ernakulam 20, Thrissur and Kasaragod 17 cases each, Kozhikode and Idukki 12 each and Kottayam seven. In the last 24 hours, over 11,600 samples have been tested and 1.84 lakh people are under observation, 3,517 in hospitals, including 422 admitted today. Over two lakh samples have been sent for testing and results of4,525 samples are awaited.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Extended Till July 19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Ponnani taluk in Malappuram district to restrict movement of people to check the rising cases of positive cases in the region.

The Malappuram Superintendent of Police, Abdul Kareem told PTI that the prohibitory order will be in force for 14 days from tonight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)