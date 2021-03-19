Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI): Kerala reported 1984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, including a UK returnee, pushing the total caseload to over 11 lakh as the active cases come down to 25,158, the state government said.

As many as 1,965 people have been cured of the infection taking the total recoveriesso far to 10,70,343, Health minister, K K Shailaja said.

The total number of cases have touched 11,00,624.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 53,184 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.73 per cent.

So far, 1,25,58,269 samples have been sent for testing.

Kozhikode accounted for the maximum of 261 cases,followed by Thrissur 203, Ernakulam 185, Kannur 180, while Idukki reported the least with 45.

Seventeen deaths took the toll to 4,467.

Of the positive cases, 15 are health workers, 88 had come from outside the state and 1756 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,29,938 people are under observation in various districts, including 3850 in hospitals.

