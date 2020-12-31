New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) An alleged Khalistani terrorist who is suspected to be involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu in Punjab in October was arrested from the Delhi airport on Thursday, police said.

The wanted gangster, who has several cases registered against him, was deported from Dubai and arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police at the airport, officials said.

Security officials will question Bikriwal, who is suspected to be involved in targeted killings at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, they added.

Sandhu was shot dead by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 16, months after the government withdrew his security cover. He had fought against terrorism in the state for years, facing scores of terror attacks during the height of Khalistani militancy. PTI

