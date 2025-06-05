New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Uttarakhand on Thursday and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting, which was held at the new AICC headquarters, Indira Bhavan, here.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

Sources said Gandhi and Kharge called upon the Uttarakhand leaders to put up a united fight to ensure an electoral victory against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and help strengthen the organisation by reaching out to the masses.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Uttarakhand Kumari Selja said an important meeting was held with senior party leaders from the hill state under the chairmanship of Kharge, Gandhi and Venugopal.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

"There was a detailed discussion on the party's victory in the recent bypolls, encouraging performance in the local body elections and making the organisation more strong and active in the state," Selja told reporters after the meeting.

"The senior leaders raised their issues and shared their views about the party's situation in the state. They also suggested ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level," she said.

Venugopal shared pictures from the deliberations on X and said, "Attended the meeting with senior leaders from Uttarakhand Congress, under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji's leadership at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi today."

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, state Congress chief Karan Mahara and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state Yashpal Arya were also present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)