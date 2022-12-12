Karnal (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Refuting social media speculation about a change of Chief Minister in Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that such decisions in the BJP are not made through social media.

The Chief Minister was speaking as a chief guest at "Bhagwan Parshuram Mahakumbh" held at Karnal Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Khattar said, "Some people who have a hobby of social media go to sleep at night after changing the Chief Minister. They say that this Chief Minister is going, he is going and a new Chief Minister will come tomorrow. Whether the new CM comes or not, you just need work to be done. Whoever will be Chief Minister or Prime Minister of Bhartiya Janata Party, he will work in the interest of the people, this is part of our ideology, this is part of our achievements, this is part of our manifesto," he said.

"Nothing changes as per the individuals. We all work as a team and take decisions as a team. We don't take decisions through social media, Facebook and Twitter. However, there are some people who have fun with such things so they should have it. I will say to them when you are tired of doing this, you should come to me, I will give you something else to do," he added.

Notably, Khattar has been Chief Minister of Haryana for the past over eight years.

The Haryana government has claimed for the first time the state-level programme of Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh was organised.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister made several important announcements, including the declaration of gazetted holiday on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti and to name Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram.

He also announced to constitute a Pujari, Purohit Welfare Board in the state so that they can get a fixed minimum wage.

Khattar also said that a postage stamp would also be issued in the name of Lord Parshuram and for that, a letter will be written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)

