Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Ram Navami and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of people of the state, an official statement said.

He performed yajna amid chanting of mantras and also inaugurated a blood donation awareness camp on the temple premises, according to the statement.

Also Read | World Idli Day 2023: Indians Ordered Over 3 Crore Plates of South Indian Dish on Swiggy in Past One Year.

Ambala MP and former Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria, Chief Administrator Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)