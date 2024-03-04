New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Khusro Foundation's book launch on Sunday in New Delhi was attended by prominent Muslim intellectuals and Ulemas. The latest publication, debunks the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind, one of the most misinterpreted concepts which has created several controversies in the past. The book exposes Ghazwa-e-Hind as an inauthentic narrative

This book is the first ever serious work of scholarship in the world to debunk the myth of Ghazwa- e -Hind. Published in three languages English, Hindi and Urdu, nine eminent Islamic scholars from India have through their research papers established the origins of this fallacy and presented rock solid proofs from Islamic scriptures and traditions to establish that Ghazwa-e-Hind is not an authentic narrative.

Terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwatul Hind and ISIS have misinterpreted the concept to recruit terrorists and unleash terror attacks on India.

The book launch was held at India International Centre where scholars who contributed their articles for the book attended the event, renowned Muslim intellectuals and ulema of Delhi were also present.

MJ Akbar eminent author and journalist, former minister for State for External Affairs, said: "Don't blame Islam for the sins of Muslims. Prophet Mohammad spent most of his life under persecution. But he never gave a call to war during the worst of his times. The concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind is not just fraudulent but mischievous."

Khusro Foundation convenor Dr Hafeezur Rehman, said: "Ghazwa- e-Hind is a most misunderstood concept. For a long period of time a highly unreliable Hadith has been quoted to justify the clash of civilizations. The book will clarify all doubts about the concept."

This book aims to promote a peaceful and moderate image of Islam. It is a timely intervention in a climate of heightened tensions. Last week only Darul Uloom Deoband, India's largest Islamic seminary was in news for reportedly mentioning in its response to an online request for information from a citizen that 'Sunan an-Nasai', one of the 'Kutub al-Sittah' (six major collections of authentic sayings of Prophet Mohammad) had an entire chapter on this subject.

Through rigorous analysis and scholarly insight, this book sheds light on historical context and Islamic eschatology surrounding the notion of Islam's 'predestined' war with Indian civilization, it added.

The book has write-ups by following authors: Mohammad Zakwan Nadwi and Mohammad Farooq Khan Engineer A. Faizur Rahman - a Chennai-based independent researcher Dr. Waris Mazhari - Author and Islamic Scholar, graduate of Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband and PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia. Mufti Mohammad Athar Shamsi, an alumnus of Madrasa Mazahir Uloom Jadeed, Saharanpur Maulana Dr. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, a renowned Shia Scholar, Public Speaker and Social Reformer Abdul Moid Azhari - an Islamic scholar and world-renowned Islamic seminary University of Azhar at Cairo in Egypt Dr Hafeezur Rahman - Islamic scholar Dr. Ruchika Arora - PhD in Islamic Architecture from UK (ANI)

