New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over suspension of ADGP HM Jayaram, who was directed by the high court to be taken into custody in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by the state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm.

Jayaram's counsel submitted that he was released by the police but the government has placed him under suspension.

“He is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension? These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising,” the bench observed and asked the TN government counsel to seek instruction and apprise the court by Thursday on revoking his suspension.

Jayaram has approached the top court against the Madras HC directive of June 16 asking the police to secure him.

On Tuesday, the top court agreed to his plea against his arrest order by the Madras HC in a kidnapping case.

The police officer's lawyer contended that the Madras High Court's order of arrest was "based on a confessional statement".

Jayaram's plea filed through advocate Rajesh Singh Chauhan said the high court on June 16 ordered his arrest without "assigning any detailed reasons" and on the purported statements of two accused persons.

