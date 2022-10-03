Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at two locations in Kulgam district on Monday in connection with the killing of a government teacher by militants in May this year, officials said.

Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the SIU, Kulgam, conducted raids at two locations/residential houses of two accused at Bumrath village, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the accused are involved in case registered at DH Pora police station pertaining to the killing of a teacher named Rajni Bala on May 31.

During search, the SIU recovered incriminating material and important information including bank accounts, digital devices etc, the official saida.

Proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed during the search operation, the spokesperson added.

These searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes, the official said.

The searches were aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem by identifying terrorist associates and their supporters, the official said.

Both the accused persons are presently detained in Central jail at Kotbalwal, the official added.

