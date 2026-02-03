PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (BSE: 544021) (NSE: INE004A01022), a pioneer and market leader in building Digital Public Infrastructure, has secured a ₹25 crore contract for the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure and services for Ethiopia Agriculture Ecosystem.

Under the engagement, Protean will act as a system integrator and deliver end-to-end technology, program management, and engineering services, including the design, development, deployment, and support of an AI-powered digital platform at a national scale for Ethiopia. The project will focus on building Global Digital Public Goods (DPGs) to enable a unified agricultural ecosystem featuring unique farmer and farm IDs, integrated data on crops, soil and livestock and AI-driven advisory services.

Agriculture is central to Ethiopia's economy, and a unified digital platform can transform outcomes at scale. The platform is expected to improve service delivery, reduce fragmentation across value chains, and enable farmers to access credit, inputs, markets, and government services through a secure, interoperable, and citizen-centric digital framework. A key differentiator of the project is an AI-driven advisory layer, designed to deliver personalised, trusted, and local-language agricultural insights.

Speaking about the mandate, Mr. Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said, "India has demonstrated how Digital Public Infrastructure can play a transformative role in socio-economic development, and we are now applying those learnings at a global level. We are honoured to work on this initiative, which reflects a broader global shift toward open, interoperable, and citizen-centric digital foundations that can be adapted to national contexts. The agriculture platform being developed for Ethiopia illustrates how Global Digital Public Goods can strengthen state capacity, empower farmers, and unlock sustainable, long-term growth."

Adding to it, Mr. Gopa Kumar T.N., Chief Executive Officer of Protean International DMCC, said: "Protean brings over three decades of experience in building and operating population-scale digital public infrastructure in India. From identity and financial systems to large-scale service delivery platforms, we have seen how interoperable, consent-driven DPI can accelerate development outcomes. This project reflects our ability to apply this expertise globally and aligns with India's broader objective of supporting partner countries in adopting DPI-led development models, including in agriculture."

The mandate aligns with Protean's strategy to expand its DPI capabilities internationally, as governments across emerging economies explore sovereign, inclusive, and scalable digital infrastructure models to accelerate development outcomes. It also reinforces India's growing role as a global provider of population-scale digital public goods.

Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

