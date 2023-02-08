Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A seven-member gang, which allegedly kidnapped a businessman here by impersonating as income tax (I-T) officials and extorted Rs 30 lakh for his release, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Detains PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti During Protest Over Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

Also Read | E-Rupee To Be Piloted by Five More Banks in 9 More Cities Soon, Says RBI.

The prime accused, who was brother–in-law of the victim, turned out to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping, the police said.

On February 4, the complainant approached the police and stated that he was kidnapped by five unknown persons on January 27 from Ameerpet while he was going home. The accused made him to sit in a car claiming that they are I-T officials and took him to Batasingaram.

The kidnappers then called up the businessman's wife and demanded Rs 60 lakh. The woman arranged Rs 30 lakh and handed it over to the prime accused after which the other accused released her husband on Outer Ring Road.

Based on the complaint, police booked a case and formed four teams.

Investigation revealed that brother-in-law of the complainant hatched the plan along with his cousin to kidnap the businessman for ransom and contacted the other accused.

While the accused were moving in the same car at Musheerabad, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested them and seized Rs 15,04,500 in cash. Besides the car, a bike and seven cellphones were also seized from the possession of the gang.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)