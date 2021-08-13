Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal's Thane unit has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.79 lakh to a woman and her two children for the death of her husband in 2017.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Pays Homage to All Bravehearts Who Laid Down Their Lives for the Country, Says 'Bravery of Gallant Heroes Like Captain Vikram Batra To Inspire Generations'.

The August 10 order by MACT Member RN Rokade, the copy of which was made available on Friday, stated that the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurance firm will pay the compensation amount along with 8 per cent interest calculated from the date of filing the claim in June, 2018.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Jaipur District; Minor’s Family Stages Protest.

Dipesh Gaikwad, 32 at the time of accident and working with a builder at a salary of Rs 15,000 per month, was killed on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a container truck near Anjur pterol pump on Mankoli-Diwa road on the morning of May 5, 2017, his advocate Pradeep Tillu said.

The compensation has been awarded to Gaikwad's wife Darshana (30) and children Rushi (9) and Samsiksha (3), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)