September 15: In a major step towards preserving and promoting India's rich linguistic and cultural legacy, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Heritage Languages and Cultural Studies at the University of Mumbai.

The landmark initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in collaboration with the University, aims to foster research, documentation, and education in India's endangered and heritage languages. The proposed centre will function as a hub for scholars, researchers, and students to study, preserve and promote linguistic traditions at risk of fading due to modernisation and globalisation.

Addressing the ceremony, Rijiju underlined the cultural and national significance of the project. "This Centre of Excellence will lay a strong foundation for preserving our country's linguistic heritage. It will not only enhance our cultural and language landscape but also act as a platform to safeguard India's diverse traditions," he said.

The Union Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting minority communities and strengthening India's inclusive ethos. "The Ministry of Minority Affairs is taking various steps to preserve our languages. Our mandate is to support minority communities, and this Centre is a reflection of that commitment. India has always followed a policy of inclusiveness. Our culture embraces diversity, and we are taking concrete steps to build the infrastructure needed to support that diversity," he added.

Highlighting Mumbai's role in the nation's progress, Rijiju praised the city as "a beacon of growth and a symbol of India's aspirations." He said, "As our country marches towards becoming a developed nation under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cities like Mumbai will act as catalysts in this journey."

The Minister also noted India's rising global stature and resilience in the face of challenges. "In the last four years, India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. But on this path, there will be groups that try to create hurdles. That is why cohesion in society is essential. There is no other country in the world that takes care of its minorities the way India does. While our neighbouring countries face disturbances, India remains strong and committed to its constitutional values," he remarked.

According to officials, the Centre of Excellence will offer specialised academic programmes, host workshops, and provide advanced research opportunities. It will also collaborate with national and international institutions and community organisations to document and promote linguistic and cultural knowledge across regions.

University officials expressed gratitude to the government for extending support and affirmed their commitment to making the centre a national model for cultural and linguistic preservation. (ANI)

