Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the launch of its new direct service between Hyderabad (HYD) and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), marking its fourth gateway in India.

According to an official release, the inaugural flight, KL 874, departed from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on September 3, marking the official launch of this new route.

With existing services from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Hyderabad becomes the fourth gateway from India. The addition of Hyderabad to KLM's Indian network will further enhance air connectivity between India and Amsterdam.

KLM's expansion in Hyderabad underscores its commitment to the Indian market and supports the rising demand for leisure, business, and cargo travel. In the summer schedule, KLM will operate 22 weekly flights from four Indian gateways, increasing to 27 weekly flights during the winter season.

Maarten Stienen, Chief Operating Officer (COO), KLM, said, "Hyderabad is a fast-growing city with a strong economy, driven by the pharmaceutical industry and global IT companies. We are pleased to add the direct connection between Hyderabad and Amsterdam to our network. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is one of Europe's leading hubs, offering access to over 160 destinations worldwide with KLM. With this new route, we are proud to contribute to India's increasing international connectivity and to strengthen the ties between India and the rest of the world. India has been an important destination for KLM for over 70 years, and the growth in passenger traffic highlights the importance of strong connections."

"I am pleased to welcome KLM's service to Hyderabad," remarked Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan.

"With a legacy of 105 years of operation, KLM has a reputation for reliability and Dutch hospitality. Hyderabad is a hub in information technology, life sciences and pharmaceuticals. We have around 40 Dutch companies present in the region. As Dutch businesses continue to expand their footprint in this region, the new route will boost trade, innovation, tourism and people-to-people connect, strengthening the already existing strong bilateral ties between India and the Netherlands," Gerards added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, "The launch of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' direct service from Hyderabad marks a transformative step in our mission to elevate international connectivity. This new route to Amsterdam opens up a world of possibilities for travellers from South India, offering smoother, faster access to key global destinations across Europe, North America, and beyond. As Hyderabad continues to grow as a global business and innovation hub, GMR Hyderabad International Airport remains committed to expanding its international network and delivering exceptional travel experiences. This development reinforces our vision of positioning Hyderabad as a premier gateway to the world."

In 2024-25, GHIAL achieved notable growth in its route network, now serving 97 destinations, 72 domestic and 25 international. The year saw the addition of more than 14 new destinations, including prominent global cities such as Hong Kong, Phuket, Madina, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside major domestic destinations like Jammu, Prayagraj, Agartala, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Jalgaon, Jharsuguda, and Agra.

This development is a testament to GHIAL's continued efforts to enhance passenger convenience and diversify its international network, positioning RGIA as a preferred choice for global travellers. As a single-roof integrated terminal, Hyderabad Airport proudly serves as the best transfer gateway between South East Asia, Europe, and North America. (ANI)

