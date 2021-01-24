Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the state, was addressing a public rally in Dharapuram, where he said the Congress will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "destroy the foundation of India".

He slammed the Central government over farmers' protest and said, "In the latest action to destroy the lives of our farmers, he (Prime Minister) has passed the three new farm laws. He wants to destroy the Mandies, he wants to allow his five or six business friends to store as much wheat, rice and grain as they want. They are allowed to store millions of tons of grains so that farmers will not be able to negotiate with them. Also, now farmers cannot go to court in case of a dispute."

He said the lakhs of farmers are not 'celebrating' the laws and protesting at Delhi borders because "they understand you (PM) are robbing their future".

"The Congress party will never allow you to do that. We will not allow Narendra Modi to destroy the foundation of India. He has also got confused. He thinks just because he can blackmail the government of Tamil Nadu, he can control the people of Tamil Nadu, he does not understand only Tamil Nadu can decide the future of Tamil Nadu. 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide future of the state," he added.

Gandhi, during his current visit to the state, has repeatedly slammed the centre for intimidating the Tamil Nadu government with Central agencies.

Yesterday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said PM Modi does not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu, yet he is controlling the state government through CBI and ED. (ANI)

