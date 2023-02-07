Coimbatore, Feb 7 (PTI) The CB-CID, probing into a case of heist and murder in a bungalow at Kodanadu in Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday interrogated three people in connection with the case, police said.

Among the three questioned was former AIADMK functionary Karsan Selvam, the police said.

In 2017, a security guard of the bungalow belonging to former chief minister Jayalalithaa, now deceased, was found murdered at the entrance of the property and some documents were stolen from there.

Ten people were arrested in this connection. Over 200 people, including V K Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, have been interrogated till now.

