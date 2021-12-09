Mumbai, December 9: A Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight landed back after taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Thursday evening due to a "technical" issue, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai, said a SpiceJet spokesperson, without divulging further details such as the number of persons on board and how long the aircraft remained airborne before making a turn back to the city airport.

"SpiceJet flight SG-467, operating on Mumbai-Kolkata route, returned back to Mumbai after take off due to a technical issue," the spokesperson said in a statement.

