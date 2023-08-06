Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5 (ANI): The auspicious and revered festival Durga Puja is knocking at the door and the organisers are gearing up with their innovative ideas to attract devotees.

SB Park Sarbojanin one of the eye-catcher puja of the city known for its innovative concept has picked up the theme of ‘Elem Notun Deshe’ which means 'We have arrived in a new Land'.

Sanjay Majumder, club president said, "During such a convulsive time as ours, when the world around is getting narrower every second by politics, religion, capitalism and the climate crisis looming large, SB Park attempts to reach out to a solution via artistic imagination. This Puja welcomes every state in the country and its banners will be featured in each state of the country in its regional language. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too."

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition. Durga Puja holds great significance for the devotees, as they pray to the different avatars of goddess Durga each day during the nine-day celebration, known as Navratri. It is among the most important Bengali festivals. (ANI)

